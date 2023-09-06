Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Dumb Money, sony pictures

Dumb Money Is The Latest Film To Flee From The Eras Tour Release Date

Dumb Money is the latest movie that is shifting its release date thanks to the hype brewing for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour film.

The Exorcist: Believer isn't the only movie that has run away from the world domination that is Taylor Swift in movie theaters. The Eras Tour film could be one of the biggest box office releases of the fall season, if not the year with the pre-sales. It's not surprising that studios don't want to compete with one of the biggest pop stars of this generation, and no one is really blaming them for running away. Sony Pictures has become the latest film to change up a release date, and this time, it's for Dumb Money. Instead of opening wide on October 6th with a previously announced four-step plan, Sony is changing it up to a three-step schedule through this month. Basically, they are moving the wide release from October 6th to September 29th.

September 15th, 2023 – Exclusive LA, NY, Chicago, DC, Boston, San Francisco (previously LA/NY exclusive only)

– Exclusive LA, NY, Chicago, DC, Boston, San Francisco (previously LA/NY exclusive only) September 22nd, 2023 – Moderate Release (previously limited release)

– Moderate Release (previously limited release) September 29th, 2023 – Wide Release (previously moderate release)

Dumb Money is just the latest; there is still plenty of time for other studios to move films, citing either the Power of the Swifties or the strikes as a reason to do the release date equivalent of running screaming into the night.

Dumb Money: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall videogame store) into the world's hottest company. In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down.

Dumb Money also stars Pete Davidson, Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley and Seth Rogen. Directed by Craig Gillespie, written by Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo, based on the book "The Antisocial Network" by Ben Mezrich. Produced by Aaron Ryder, Teddy Schwarzman, and Craig Gillespie. Executive Producers are Michael Heimler, John Friedberg, Andrew Swett, Johnny Holland, Ben Mezrich, Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo, Cameron Winklevoss, Tyler Winklevoss and Kevin Ulrich.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!