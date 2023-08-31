Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, release date, The Exorcist: Believer, universal

The Exorcist: Believer Shifts Date So No Bad Blood With Taylor Swift

There will be no Bad Blood between Taylor Swift and The Exorcist: Believer as the latter has left its October 13th release date a Blank Space and has shifted to October 6th.

In a move that should surprise exactly no one, Blumhouse and Universal have decided that they have exactly no Bad Blood between them and Taylor Swift and have shifted the release date for The Exorcist: Believer from October 12th to October 6th. There are some fights that you know you're not going to win, and someone with a brain cell decided that this was one of them. Even Jason Blum seemed to have a sense of Style about it with the tweet he posted announcing the release date change.

Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23#TaylorWins — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Look, horror fans are decided, but there are some fanbases that you just don't mess with. The Exorcist: Believer is making the right choice to leave October 13th a Blank Space. Bleeding Cool writer Jeremy Konrad would like you all to know that he called it earlier today and was Fearless in his commitment that this move would happen. No one thought, not in their Wildest Dreams, that Blumhouse and Universal wouldn't make this move.

The Exorcist: Believer: Summary, Release Date, Cast List

Exactly 50 years ago this fall, the most terrifying horror film in history landed on screens, shocking audiences around the world. Now, on Friday, October 6, a new chapter begins. From Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green, who shattered the status quo with their resurrection of the Halloween franchise, comes The Exorcist: Believer. Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls) on his own.

But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia O'Neill), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.

For the first time since the 1973 film, Oscar® winner Ellen Burstyn reprises her iconic role as Chris MacNeil, an actress who has been forever altered by what happened to her daughter Regan five decades before. The film also stars Emmy winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, Hereditary) as Victor and Angela's neighbor, and Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Harriet, The Righteous Gemstones) and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline) as the parents of Katherine, Angela's friend.

When The Exorcist, based on the best-selling book by William Peter Blatty, was released, it changed the culture forever, obliterating box office records and earning 10 Academy Award® nominations, becoming the first horror film ever nominated for Best Picture. The Exorcist: Believer is directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay by Peter Sattler (Camp X-Ray) and David Gordon Green, from a story by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills), Danny McBride (Halloween trilogy) and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by William Peter Blatty.

There will be no Bad Blood between Taylor Swift and The Exorcist: Believer as the latter has left its October 12th release date a Blank Space and has shifted to October 6th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!