Dune: Messiah Will Reportedly Start Filming In June

Dune: Messiah has gone from being several years away to, reportedly, heading into production in June in what feels like the blink of an eye.

Article Summary Dune: Messiah is set to begin production in June after earlier plans suggested a longer wait.

Denis Villeneuve had expressed needing a break, but now plans to start production sooner than anticipated.

Previously untitled Villeneuve film is slated for a December 2026 release, likely to be Dune: Messiah.

Pre-production and pre work from the previous two films will likely help streamline the process.

In what has felt like the blink of an eye, Dune: Messiah went from a film we'd be seeing in a couple of years, which was about as fine as anyone could hope for because there was a time jump in the book, so we had time in the real world as well. Director Denis Villeneuve seemed pretty confident he would need a break before returning to this world. Or, at least, that was the case going into the press tour for Dune: Part Two. Once the film was released and the rest of the year kept moving along, Villeneuve's tune slowly changed over time. It seemed he might not need that significant break after all. Then Warner Bros. announced that Villeneuve's next film, which was Untitled, would be released in December 2026, and if Dune: Messiah was going to take that spot, then production needed to get off of the ground very soon. Villeneuve has said that his next film would be Dune: Messiah, and according to Deadline, word going around a pre-BAFTA party is that the movie is heading into production in June.

One of the advantages that Dune: Messiah has over other productions is that a lot of the prep can be carried over from the previous two films. We have the costumes, we have the cast, there's a good chance Villeneuve will bring back a large portion of the crew as well, and they know what filming locations work best. It also means Zendaya is about to have one hell of a busy summer. She's currently filming the third season of Euphoria, Spider-Man 4 is shooting this year, she could very well have a role in Avengers: Doomsday, and she's been cast in Christopher Nolan's big-screen adaptation of The Odyssey. I'm exhausted just looking at that schedule.

