Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: denis villeneuve, dune: messiah

It Sounds Like Dune: Messiah Will Be Denis Villeneuve's Next Film

It sounds like we all loved Dune: Part Two so much that director Denis Villeneuve feels compelled to move forward with Dune: Messiah earlier than intended.

Article Summary Denis Villeneuve plans to tackle Dune: Messiah sooner than expected, shifting focus to this anticipated sequel.

Villeneuve cites audience reception and love for Dune: Part Two as driving forces behind his decision.

Originally intending a break, Villeneuve was inspired to complete Dune: Messiah's story earlier than planned.

Dune: Messiah currently doesn't have a release date, but a project from Villeneuve is dated for December 2026.

When Dune: Part Two was released, director Denis Villeneuve was very firm about needing a break before tackling a potential third movie. Or, he was pretty firm about it while also saying he was working on the script. And maybe Hans Zimmer was already writing some music. And perhaps the break wouldn't be as long as he thought. In a move that shows how a little love and low-key peer pressure works, it sounds like Villeneuve isn't going to work on another project before tackling Dune: Messiah as initially planned. Instead, it sounds like it will be the next movie he's going to tackle, and in a Q&A shared by Collider about when Dune: Messiah would pick up, Villeneuve shared how the love from audiences helped motivate him to come back and finish this story sooner rather than later

"Chani's heart is broken, and it's the beginning of the Holy War, and that's where we left, so in a way, I'd say it's quite similar," Villeneuve explained. "I was expecting to do something else before, but frankly, that's the inspiration that came to my mind as I took a break this summer and was going back and finishing the story. I was really moved by the way Part Two was received by cinephiles around the world, and I felt an appetite and a desire to see more and a responsibility to finish that story."

We're not going to say that peer pressure works, but it might have worked a little in Dune: Messiah, even if it was a little unintentional on our part. The fact of the matter is that Villeneuve was, ironically, in one of the best positions ever to take time between films because there is a time jump between the first and second book, so the fact that he's deciding not to take advantage of it says a lot. Villeneuve has a release date slated for December 2026, but that turnaround time would be insane. Your guess is as good as ours.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!