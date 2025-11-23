Posted in: Max, Movies, Superman, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: james gunn, man of tomorrow

Man of Tomorrow: James Gunn Shares A Giant Pile Of Storyboards

Writer and director James Gunn has shared a stack of Man of Tomorrow storyboards, which currently has a July 9, 2027, release date.

Production is set to begin in spring, with Man of Tomorrow aiming for a July 9, 2027, theatrical release.

The film continues quickly after Superman, with Brainiac [more or less] confirmed as the main villain according to early hints.

Man of Tomorrow draws on classic Superman lore and a title rich with DC Comics history and references.

Director and writer James Gunn is continuing his steady pace to get the sequel to Superman, currently titled Man of Tomorrow, off the ground. He's doing this fast enough that the long time periods between sequels that other studios are operating at are looking a lot more like a feature than a bug. There have been some more story rumors and whatnot over social media, including the fact that Brainiac is the villain, which we've more or less known since the front page of the script was teased. Gunn took to social media to show off a giant stack of storyboards for the team on Monday.

The last we heard was that production was set to start in the spring, so Gunn and everyone else will spend the end of this year and the beginning of 2026 deep in pre-production. By the time Man of Tomorrow wraps, it'll probably be the summer of 2026, giving them a year to sort out post-production and any reshoots that have to take place. While this production is starting much earlier than anyone expected, now that it's off the ground, it's moving at a fairly normal pace for a movie of this calibre.

Man of Tomorrow: A Superman Sequel Arriving At Super Speed

At the beginning of August, word officially came down that James Gunn was set to write and direct the next Super-Family film, and everyone was surprised that things seemed to be moving along so quickly. It appeared that things were even further along than we thought because a month later, the title, Man of Tomorrow, and the release date of July 9, 2027, were announced. The announcement came with three pieces of art by Jim Lee, Jorge Jimenez, and Mitch Gerads shared on Gunn, David Corenswet, and Nicolas Hoult's social media, respectively.

When the images first dropped, the first thing people noticed was Lex in the powersuit. The suit is something that has come and gone from the DC universe as the years go by. When Lex began to make the switch to the evil billionaire businessman trope and comics wanted to be taken seriously, it got used less. The suit first appeared in Action Comics #544 in June 1983, but when the character switch for Lex happened in 1989, heading into the infamous era of 90s comics, a green powersuit didn't fit into the aesthetic of the era or the version of Lex being written.

As for the title, Man of Tomorrow, it's usually a moniker used to describe Superman as a character, so that specific wording has been used many times. The most well known series of comics with that name ran from 1995-1999 so trying to link that title to a specific storyline is nearly impossible. A 2020 animated movie also had the "man of tomorrow" description as a subtle. Before they shortened the name, Supergirl was Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. That is the next movie in the Superman Saga and will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.

