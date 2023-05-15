Dungeons & Dragons Cast Embraced Improv-Like Rehearsals One of the directors of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is revealing the unconventional prep work that helped the cast.

It can be a daunting task to make a film's atmosphere feel natural and engrossing, especially when operating with something that has a protective pre-existing fandom. In the case of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the new Paramount Pictures film obviously happens to be one that also has its own very specific needs given the deep-rooted lore and unconventional assets, which definitely didn't go unnoticed by the creative team responsible for the live-action adaptation.

That said, here's how the directors of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves instructed their cast to adapt to something outside of their day-to-day norm while still staying true to the core values of the game.

Taking a Different Approach to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Rehearsals

When talking to Screen Rant about cast cohesiveness and getting everyone to feel comfortable, one of the film's directors, John Francis Daley, explained how playing D&D as well as improv-style rehearsals added to the on-screen dynamics, telling the publication, "I think what it really did was serve as a chemistry test for our actors and allowed them to fall into their roles in the film without rehearsing strictly by the book. Very often when you have this limited rehearsal time, especially during COVID, you want to hear scenes on their feet as quickly as possible so that you can make adjustments."

Daley then adds, "But there's definitely something to be said in being able to approach it in a looser, more improvisational style. Not even necessarily to pull those improvisational lines and put them in the script. But just to get our actors into their characters and communicating with each other in a way that their characters ended up doing. So it was wildly helpful in that sense."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Daisy Head. The live-action adaptation of the beloved game is additionally produced by Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, and Nick Meyer, with executive producers Denis L. Stewart, Goldstein, Daley, Pine, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is also available to purchase on Digital!