Scream Star Marley Shelton Reflects on Her Grindhouse Character Arcs

When it came to one of the most subversive works of the 2000s, it would have be the Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino double-feature in 2007's Grindhouse. While the project was anchored by Rodriguez's Planet Terror and Tarantino's Deathproof, other directors contributed their own fake trailers, including Eli Roth, Edgar Wright, and Rob Zombie, not to mention several of the stars pulled double duty, including Marley Shelton, who played Dakota in both. While promoting her latest project in Scream, the actress spoke with Comicbook.com about her favorite arc in the films.

"Well, that's like you're asking me to pick a child, which of course I can't do, but man, that was just such an amazing experience to get to work with Quentin and Robert, and truly that was actually a collaboration between the both of them," Shelton said. "I feel like it's one movie, the whole genesis and the whole experiment of 'Grindhouse,' was a collaboration between these two brilliant filmmakers. So it really was their combined world, so that being said, I don't think I have to pick a child. And I was playing the same character in both, so, there you go, just one big four-hour movie."

Both films share the same universe allows Shelton's character to exist in both. Planet Terror had Dakota in a middle of a government experiment gone awry where its victims were infected with a zombie-like virus, and the doctor had to do all she could within the hospital as the anesthesiologist. Deathproof had the actress more of a brief secondary role where a group of women tries to escape the path of a deranged psychopath (Kurt Russell) in a car chase. The reception was mixed, with Planet Terror receiving more favorable reviews than Deathproof and flopping at the box office. One positive from the fake trailers is that Rodriguez's Machete that starred Danny Trejo did get its own series of films. Grindhouse also starred Rose McGowan, Zoë Bell, Rosario Dawson, Vanessa Ferlito, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Bruce Willis, Josh Brolin, and Freddy Rodriguez. Scream comes to theaters on January 14, 2022.