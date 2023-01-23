Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: New Trailer Teases Adventure The new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves teases the excellent tone of the film, adventure, and a very chonky red dragon.

Studios have been trying to get a good Dungeons & Dragons movie on the big screen for many years, and 2023 promises to have the latter attempt with a rather impressive cast coming out in March. We got a chance to see some footage from the film during the Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and the official trailer was released right after. Things have been a bit quiet ever since then, but now that we're heading into the new year, we have a new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves that shows off a ton of new footage, including a chonky red dragon that this writer might actually be in love with.

Personally, I am 100% here for what this movie is selling right now. There are a lot of elements of Dungeons & Dragons that are a little silly, and taking them seriously just takes away from the fun. While this tone might make some purists angry that the source material is being made the joke, it looks like these are the types of jokes that can only come from a deep love of this thing. March can't come soon enough; this movie seems so much fun; all hail the chonky red dragon.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. It will be produced by Jeremy Latcham, p.g.a., Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer, and executive produced by Denis L. Stewart, Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Chris Pine, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian. It will be released on March 31, 2023.