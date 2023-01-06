Dwayne Johnson Appears To Address Failed DC Powerplay: "Guts To Fail"

Two days ago, Variety published a piece about how in 2022, Dwayne Johnson made a powerplay at Warner Bros. Discovery that stepped on some executives' toes, ultimately failing. The plan seemed to put a lot of focus on his character of Black Adam and bringing back Henry Cavill as Superman, even though no one at Warner Bros. really wanted to do that. They eventually let him add the cameo to Black Adam, but the rest of the year was marred with the relationship between Warner Bros. and Johnson becoming increasingly strained for many reasons. Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are in charge of DC, it has been confirmed that Johnson as Black Adam won't be involved at this time, thus proving that his powerplay failed.

Dwayne Johnson Is Playing The Vague Game

Johnson, who is usually quick to reply to things on social media, was quiet for two days but does appear to address the situation in a new video posted to his official Twitter. However, it is also vague enough that if he was asked what he was talking about, he could say that it was about pretty much anything. The video is talking about having the "guts to fail" at things and what that means for his life. There are a couple of things that make it seem like he is just giving life advice, but when he is talking about himself, that is where it looks like Johnson could be talking about failed powerplay.

"I'm just having the guts to fail around every corner, and that leads my decisions," Johnson said. "That allows me to take big swings, get my ass kicked on some of them, fail at some of them, but then also succeed at some of them."

We said in the previous article that Johnson hadn't burned any bridges yet, and this is probably the right move in terms of responses he could have made. As the Variety article points out, things are rarely so black and white regarding severing relationships in Hollywood. When asked if they would ever want to work on a DC project with Warner Bros. again, Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah replied: "We're fans of DC, and if we get the chance in the future to do something in that universe, we're never gonna say no," El Arbi said at last month's Red Sea Film Festival. "I mean, of course, our only condition is that the movie needs to come out." So they have a sense of humor about the whole thing. Johnson choosing this vague way of addressing things and not burning the bridges at Warner Bros. Disocery and DC is the smart move. Maybe there is hope for Black Adam fans someday if Johnson shows a little humility behind the scenes and doesn't publicly pitch a fit.