Dwayne Johnson Confirms That Black Adam Is Not Part Of The New DC Plan

The new path for the DC universe under James Gunn and Peter Safran isn't entirely known just yet, but we do know that some projects and people aren't returning. It's a little ambiguous if Gal Gadot is genuinely out from Wonder Woman or if the third movie is just canceled in its current form; the current rumors suggest that Ben Affleck only wants to return to the DC universe behind the camera, Henry Cavill is not coming back, and those with movies coming out next year are walking around with big giant question marks hanging over their heads. After many years of hanging out in production hell, Dwayne Johnson and Black Adam finally made their way to the big screen. The reception didn't exactly light the world on fire both critically and commercially, so no one was really sure what would happen to Black Adam under this new regime.

Johnson, much like Gunn, has been a pretty straight shooter on social media and took to Twitter to tell everyone that he has met with the new heads of DC Studios, and it sounds like his Black Adam isn't in the cards right now. He went on to say that he wishes nothing but the best for everyone involved and nothing but success for the future projects for both of the big two studios currently making superhero films. Here is the statement in full:

"My passionate friends,

I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarded the character's future in the new DC Universe.

James Gunn and I connected and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.

James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It's no different now, and I will root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG.

You guys know me, and I have a very thick skin – and you can always count on me to be direct with my words. These decisions made by James DC leadership represent their vision of the DCU through their creative lens.

After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I'm very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility, and love.

We did great.

To my very passionate and vocal Black Adam/Super Hero genre fans – I love you, THANK YOU, and I will ALWAYS LISTEN TO YOU and do my best to entertain you.

What a helluva month – now we all need some Teremana!

Have a productive week and HAPPY HOLIDAYS to you and your families!

DJ"

It's nice that Johnson finally got a project he was so passionate about off the ground, but it was released at the wrong time. The legacy of Black Adam was already shaping up to be "known for that one post-credits scene," and now that is even more awkward. It's a shame we won't see more of the Justice Society of America. If we want to talk about some people getting the short end of the stick, it's them.

UPDATE: Gunn replied to Johnson's thread, saying he "can't wait to collaborate soon."

