Dwayne Johnson To Produce Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Thriller For WB

Dwayne Johnson and his Seven Bucks production house are producing a new action film for WB starring Watchmen and Candyman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II called Emergency Contact. Hiram and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks will also produce, along with Fynn Pictures. The film will be set in the Austin underground music scene in Texas…and that is all we know about this one so far. Abdul-Mateen will also executive produce the movie from writers Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. This move further deepens Johnson in with WB, as he sets up Black Adam to be a huge franchise, and he voices Krypto The Superdog in a new animated DC Super-Pets film coming in 2022. The news was reported on by Deadline.

Dwayne Johnson & WB Sitting In A Tree…K-I-S-S-I-N-G…..

Yahya can next be seen this fall in the much-delayed but super anticipated new Candyman film from director Nia DaCosta and producer Jordan Peele."The original was a landmark film for black representation in the horror genre. Alongside Night of the Living Dead, Candyman was a major inspiration for me as a filmmaker — and to have a bold new talent like Nia at the helm of this project is truly exciting. We are honored to bring the next chapter in the Candyman canon to life and eager to provide new audiences with an entry point to Clive Barker's legend," said Jordan Peele when that film was announced. Dwayne Johnson has nothing to do with that one, but I bet he would have if it was set up at WB.

Yeah, those two seem to be pretty joined at the hip now. Seven Bucks has a bunch of irons in the fire currently, with this new Yahya film near the top. His star is rising, so I would think it is a safe bet that if Candyman hits hard, production on this will head into overdrive.