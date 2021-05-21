Dwayne Johnson To Voice Krypto In Super-Pets Animated Film

Dwayne Johnson has signed onto another DC Comics property, but not the ones you may expect. He will lend a voice to Krypto The Superdog, the animated film DC League of Super-Pets. He will also produce through his Seven Bucks production company. Of course, he is currently filming Black Adam on the live-action DC side of things, so it looks like they may have themselves a long-term deal with one of the biggest stars on the planet. That is how you turn around a studio right there. The film is being co-directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, and the larger voice cast will be announced at a later date. Deadline had the news.

Dwayne Johnson As A Super-Powered Dog Makes A Lot Of Sense

How smart is Warner Bros here? There are few proven draws in the industry like Dwayne Johnson at this point, and to tie themselves so tightly to him and Seven Bucks is one of the smartest things they have done in quite some time. It also tells me that they see really big things coming from the star off of Black Adam and where the character will go from that film.

I have been waiting my whole life for a really cool Krypto, well anything as well, so this is such great news. We hadn't heard anything about this project in quite some time, but Warner Bros. must really believe in it to get Dwayne Johnson and give it a theatrical run. It will open on May 20th, 2022, so right before Memorial Day. You don't put films that you think will bomb in that slot, and reportedly the studio is super impressed with what they have seen of it. You can bet we will have more on this one as we find it out.