Dwayne Johnson Has Confirmed That Filming on Black Adam Has Started

Black Adam is one of those DC projects that has been in the works for years, with star Dwayne Johnson taking on the role as early as 2014. There wasn't a lot of movement on the project until 2017, when they finally got a scriptwriter, but things didn't really get moving until they brought on director Jaume Collet-Serra. From there, it looked like things were going to get moving, and the movie was given a late 2021 release date. However, COVID-19 came along and kind of ruined everything. The movie was supposed to start production last August, but that didn't happen for COVID reasons, and the movie was removed from the schedule. However, the movie started to move again just as it was taken off of the schedule. It made an appearance at DC FanDome in August 2020, where the first piece of casting was confirmed, and they have been filling the cast out ever since. We finally got a release date last month, and today, Johnson took to his Instagram to confirm that production has officially started.

"History in the making, extremely excited and what a humbling moment to share with you," Johnson wrote on his official Instagram. "Officially kicking off DAY 1 of filming our BLACK ADAM⚡️ Our Director and maestro, Jaume Collet-Serra. Our Academy Award nominee (Joker), Director of Photography, Lawrence Sher. We have an all star production crew – incredibly talented, galvanized, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL for the world. This one is an honor."

With Black Adam shooting now, The Flash set to kick off later this month, Shazam: Fury of the Gods rumored to start next month, and Aquaman 2 rumored to start mid-ear, there are going to be a bunch of DC projects filming at the same time. Meanwhile, we have several more projects in pre-production, and The Batman has officially gone into post-production. The next few years of DC films look really interesting, and it's going to be fun to see them come to life.

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui. It will be released on July 22, 2022.