Dwayne Johnson on Working with Black Adam Director

There's so much excitement for Dwayne Johnson's debut as the antihero Black Adam for DC's live-action adaptation of the comic book character, but Johnson himself is more excited about working the film's director (again).

The Black Adam film has been in the works for years, with Johnson expressing his desire to have the project crafted. Now that he's wrapped on the film (for his part, filming is still shifting to Los Angeles), the actor has had the chance to step out to promote his other project, The Jungle Cruise. Coincidentally, the director of The Jungle Cruise, Jaume Collet-Serra, happens to be the director for the upcoming Black Adam movie, which means this duo of Johnson and Collet-Serra already has collaborative chemistry.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, while promoting the film, johnson and his costar, Emily Blunt was asked about working with Collet-Serra, which prompted both to dish about his faith in the director. "What myself and Hiram saw is exactly what Emily saw, which is someone who is a passionate director; he comes from an elk of very talented Spanish filmmakers of this era and time and a generation that's so respected, and also he builds worlds. He does that incredibly well, as you've seen now with Jungle Cruise. And he can take the backdrop and the setting of something that's massive and enormous, in terms of a world-building, and still make it feel these moments feel very, very intimate, which you saw with Emily and I. So you can imagine, then, what he will do with Black Adam. I've shared so many pictures with Emily on set of Black Adam and…"

"It's so gorgeous to look at," Blunt tells the publication from an outsider's perspective, adding, "Such a spectacle. It's like, you will love it. It's so gorgeous. It's really cool." With Black Adam being such a prominent and powerful force in the world of DC, it's hard to imagine that the film would be anything but a spectacle.

Black Adam is coming to theaters on July 29, 2022.