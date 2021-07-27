Black Adam Producer Provides an Update on the Film

Dwayne Johnson has recently wrapped his participation for the upcoming DC film Black Adam, but the film still has some filming left before things are officially wrapped.

After recently confirming he had wrapped on the film surrounding the morally ambiguous titular character, the film's producer Dany Garcia gave a broader update on the status of the film, explaining, "We haven't wrapped yet, so we still have a few more weeks," Garcia tells Variety, adding, "[Dwayne] wrapped, so that's kind of a wrap. Black Adam wrapped. But we've got a lot of really good things going on that, actually, will continue in LA."

This serves as the first update since Johnson's heartful message about wrapping up on the film via Instagram, where the actor shared, "Honored and proud to say that's an official wrap on BLACK ADAM. I knew many years ago, the opportunity for me to make BLACK ADAM would be a ONCE IN A CAREER EVENT. It has been my true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as BLACK ADAM to life. This has been one for the ages and easily the hardest labor and toughest grind mentally and physically of my entire career. Worth. Every. Second."

As far as potential crossover material with other DC characters from pre-existing films, there won't be a Shazam battle as of now – but we've established that there's going to be some introduction for members of the Justice Society of America, so there's the groundwork for more (epic) things to come. As the tail end of production for Black Adam moves to Los Angeles, we're getting closer to seeing what a big-budget and live-action version of the antihero is capable of.

Black Adam will strike down in theaters starting July 29, 2022 – are you excited to see how it impacts the DC films?