Earwig and the Witch: A February Limited Theatrical & HBO Max Release

The legendary Studio Ghibli has made some of the most beautiful and beloved animated movies of all time. There is a reason they are so well respected in the animation industry and why their movies are often the ones you give to your friends if you're trying to get them into anime. The studio is coming back with a new movie this year, and it's a first for them; it's the first time they have ever done a CGI animated movie instead of something more traditional. It's called Earwig and the Witch, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, it is getting a United States theatrical release. Fathom Events has agreed to do a limited amount of screenings on February 3rd with both subtitled and English dubbed versions as well as independent theaters. The movie will then move to HBO Max two days later, on February 5th.

"Growing up in an orphanage in the British countryside, Earwig has no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. As the headstrong young girl sets out to uncover the secrets of her new guardians, she discovers a world of spells and potions and a mysterious song that may be the key to finding the family she has always wanted. The latest film from the legendary Studio Ghibli (Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke and more) is directed by Goro Miyazaki (From Up on Poppy Hill, Tales from Earthsea) and produced by studio co-founder Toshio Suzuki, with planning on the feature from Academy Award®-winner Hayao Miyazaki. Based on the children's novel by Diana Wynne Jones (Howl's Moving Castle), the film marks Studio Ghibli's first 3DCG animated feature."

The English dub cast of Earwig and the Witch was recently announced. It includes Taylor Paige Henderson, who plays title character Earwig, an orphan adopted by a witch, Vanessa Marshall as Bella Yaga, Kacey Musgraves as Earwig's magical mother, Richard E. Grant as the Mandrake, and Dan Stevens as Thomas, the talking cat.