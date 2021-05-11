Edward Norton Has Reportedly Joined the Cast of Knives Out 2

Yesterday, we got word that Dave Bautista was reportedly in talks to join Knives Out 2; the movie that seemed a bit nebulous in terms of when it was going to come out seems to be coming together. Knives Out was a movie that had a fantastic cast while being written and directed by one of the best in the industry. It was a bit of a gamble to see if anyone had an interest in the type of "whodunit" mystery that Rian Johnson was making, but if the $300+ million box office and a pile of award nominations are anything to go by, there is plenty of interest.

We knew that a second movie was on the way, but recently Netflix paid over $400 million to get the rights to not only Knives Out 2 but Knives Out 3 as well. Now casting appears to be underway, and Deadline is reporting that they just gained another great actor, Edward Norton.

There is likely a line of people who want to participate in Knives Out 2 considering the reception to the first movie, but Norton doesn't take on a lot of projects anymore. He and Wes Anderson remain pretty close, but aside from his own directorial debut Motherless Brooklyn which didn't get the kind of awards attention that everyone likely wanted. As Deadline points out, Norton is at the point in his career where he can be picky about the projects he takes on these days, and it says a lot that he is willing to take on Knives Out 2.

Does this mean that production is set to start sometime this year? Knives Out had a pretty fast turnaround, and there is no doubt that Netflix is going to make an awards push for this sequel. We should expect a pile of casting for Knives Out 2 to continue to come out since that is what happened with the first one. Time for round 2 of "who isn't in this movie?"