The Electric State Star Discusses Her Character's Ending

The Electric State star Millie Bobby Brown shares her thoughts on the conclusion of her character's emotional story arc.

The Electric State explores themes of grief and acceptance through Michelle's quest for her brother.

Set in a '90s dystopia, the film blends visual effects with personal narrative.

The Electric State divides viewers; praised for visuals, critiqued for its attempt at dystopian storytelling.

The Electric State presents a dystopian version of '90s America where technology and human experience intersect in every way possible. And in the film, Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) stars as Michelle, a young woman navigating a world of technological advancement and deeply personal loss.

When speaking to Netflix's Tudum, Brown describes her character's journey as one of emotional catharsis, driven by the search for her brother after a family tragedy. She states, "Michelle knew there was something missing within her life [after her family died in the car accident]. Once she realizes her brother is out there, I think she has this really beautiful journey … 'I must find him. I must get him back to me.' Toward the end, she realizes that in order to get him back, she has to let go of him and remember him for who he was. I think that letting go was very therapeutic and cathartic for her. It's exactly what she needed to move forward in her life."

This statement explains the film's central theme: Michelle's struggle with grief and her eventual acceptance of loss. Her search for her brother catalyzes her emotional growth, leading her to understand the importance of letting go and preserving memories. The film, directed by the Russo brothers, employs a blend of visual effects to create its dystopian setting and add a bit of aesthetic flair—but Michelle's narrative is positioned as a personal journey within this larger, technologically advanced world.

The Current Response to Netflix's The Electric State

As of now, The Electric State has been labeled as polarizing among early viewers, with some critics and audiences expressing that the film feels like a lackluster attempt at the dystopian, sci-fi-esque genre, while others have praised the film's visual effects. Whether the film successfully balances the weight of its emotional themes with the scale of its dystopian setting remains a point of contention. Ultimately, the audience will have to decide if Michelle's journey resonates, and if the film provides a compelling exploration of loss in an age of technological immersion.

The Electric State, starring Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci, and Ke Huy Quan, is currently available to stream on Netflix.

