Elio Goes On An Adventure In A New High-Quality Image

A new high-quality image from Disney and Pixar's Elio has been released. The film will be released on June 13, 2025.

The film follows Elio, a space fanatic, as he navigates life among alien beings in the Communiverse.

Elio's adventure includes bonding with OOOOO, a lively liquid supercomputer voiced by Shirley Henderson.

Directed by Madeline Sharafian and team, Elio marks Pixar's commitment to fresh, original storytelling.

Pixar finally got the win they have so desperately needed this summer with Inside Out 2 after getting the short end of the pandemic stick in a bunch of different ways. The studio has said they want to focus on established IP more than original stories going forward, but that doesn't mean there weren't original stories in the works before they decided to make that change. One of those films is Elio, which was supposed to be out already but ended up getting delayed until June 2025. We still only have so much to go on from the teaser trailer that was released recently, but it looks really cute, and we're excited to see more of it in the coming months. Until then, we have a new image released featuring the title character and the liquid supercomputer OOOOO.

Elio: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What if the thing you were searching for found you first? In Pixar Animation Studios' big-screen comedic misadventure, alien-obsessed Elio discovers the answer to that question when he is transported to the Communiverse, an interplanetary paradise that is home to intelligent life from galaxies far and wide. But when he's mistaken as Earth's leader, he'll have to form unexpected bonds, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and make sure he doesn't lose the opportunity to live out his ultimate dream.

Opening only in theaters June 13, 2025, Elio features the voices of Yonas Kibreab as Elio, Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO. The film is directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow Sparkshort), Domee Shi (Bao short, Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director of Coco), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco).

