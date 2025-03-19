Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: Elio

Elio: It's Time To Get Abducted By Aliens In A New Trailer

Disney and Pixar have released a new trailer, poster, and two new images from Elio, Pixar's new original film, which will be released on June 20th.

The year has shown there is a lot of support for original animation if you go looking for it. When a Pixar film that cracks a billion at the box office is barely a contender during the awards season? That says a lot, and we hope it says something good. Pixar, in particular, said in the last couple of years that they are leaning toward established IP over original stories going forward. So when we say we need to turn out for Elio, we mean it. It's a good thing that this film looks adorable, so it won't be any real hardship to go out and see it when it's released in a couple of months. It's been delayed a few times, but all systems look ready for liftoff in June. We got a new trailer today, which shows off a ton of new footage and gives us a better idea of the plot. Elio would very much like to be abducted like aliens, please, and is Stressing his mother out. We also got a new poster and two new images as well.

Elio: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This summer, moviegoers will meet Elio (voiced by Yonas Kibreab), an 11-year-old whose biggest wish is to get abducted by aliens, as well as his Aunt Olga (voiced by recent Academy Award® winner Zoe Saldaña) and Glordon (voiced by Remy Edgerly), Elio's unexpected first friend who happens to be an alien. In this big-screen adventure, Elio will travel millions of miles across the universe encountering a host of out-of-this world creatures who just might help him figure out exactly where he belongs. A new trailer, poster and film images are now available for Disney and Pixar's Elio, which releases only in theaters on June 20, 2025.

For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar's all-new feature film Elio, the universe calls back! The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he's beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio's all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth's leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be. Directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow Sparkshort), Domee Shi (Bao short, Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director of Coco), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco), the film also features the voices of Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO.

