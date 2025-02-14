Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: Elio, ella mccay, Send Help

Disney Shifts Elio By A Week, Dates Send Help And Ella McCay

Disney has shifted Elio's release date by a week so it won't be in direct competition with How To Train Your Dragon and dated two 20th Century films.

Disney has shifted the release date of one of its summer releases and dated two more films, as per Variety. Elio was initially supposed to be a spring release but was delayed to summer 2025, which is more "prime time" for an animated movie. Last June, Pixar saw massive returns with Inside Out 2, and they want to do everything they can to make that happen again this summer with Elio. So, no one should be that surprised that Elio and How To Train Your Dragon won't be released on the same day anymore. It was likely that someone was going to blink, and it seemed Disney was the one to do it. They're only shifting the film by a week, moving it from June 13th to June 20th, so it is opening opposite 28 Years Later instead. Those two aren't courting the same audience, so it makes sense.

For a hot minute there, it seemed like 20th Century Studios was going to hang out on streaming and maybe make the jump to theaters every now and then, but the studio more or less carried Disney through 2024, so they are getting back into theaters which is good for everyone involved. Disney has dated two movies from 20 Century Studios from directors Sam Raimi and James L. Brooks. Raimi's new film is called Send Help and stars Rachel McAdams, Chris Pang, Dylan O'Brien, and Dennis Haysbert. It's a horror film so one of the masters is returning to his roots again. The film is about "a woman who is stranded on a remote island with her boss after a plane crash and their struggles to stay alive." For some reason, the first place my brain went was the indie film Sweetness, which is also about survival on a deserted island with a monster, but that's me. Send Help will be released on January 30, 2026.

Disney and 20th Century have also dated Brooks's new film, Ella McCay, which stars Emma Mackey, Woody Harrelson, Ayo Edebiri, Kumail Nanjiani, Jack Lowden, Rebecca Hall, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Albert Brooks. This is the first time Brooks has directed since 2010, and it appears, considering the September 19, 2025 release date, that Disney might think they have an awards contender on their hands. The film is reportedly about "a young politician who becomes governor and her struggles to balance her career with her family life."

