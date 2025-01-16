Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: Elio

Elio: New International Poster And HQ Image Have Been Released

Pixar has released a new international poster and a high-quality image for the next Pixar original film, Elio.

Article Summary Pixar unveils a new international poster and image for their upcoming film Elio, revealing charming alien designs.

Set to release on June 13, 2025, Elio takes audiences on a thrilling intergalactic adventure filled with humor.

This original story could influence Pixar's future direction, as the studio explores established IPs moving forward.

The film promises to captivate viewers, combining a whimsical plot with dazzling visual creativity.

2024 was a good year for Pixar after they spent the last four years getting the shortest end of the pandemic stick. However, they have also said they are looking to move away from original stories and focus more on established IP, which is a shame. If we want to push back against that narrative and show the people behind the scenes that there is still plenty of gas in the original story tank, we need movies like Elio this summer to do very well. It's a good thing that all of the footage for this movie looks super cute so far. If you're a fan of the idea of the Federation in Star Trek, this seems like something you might be into, plus Pixar gets to go buckwild with the alien designs. We got a new international poster thanks to IMP Awards with Elio sporting a look every kid ever has worn and a new HQ image and Elio running around with one of the new alien friends he's going to make in the Communiverse.

Elio: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What if the thing you were searching for found you first? In Pixar Animation Studios' big-screen comedic misadventure, alien-obsessed Elio discovers the answer to that question when he is transported to the Communiverse, an interplanetary paradise that is home to intelligent life from galaxies far and wide. But when he's mistaken as Earth's leader, he'll have to form unexpected bonds, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and make sure he doesn't lose the opportunity to live out his ultimate dream.

Opening only in theaters June 13, 2025, Elio features the voices of Yonas Kibreab as Elio, Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO. The film is directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow Sparkshort), Domee Shi (Bao short, Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director of Coco), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco).

