Deadpool & Wolverine: Aaron Stanford Is Happy Pyro Got A New Look

Aaron Stanford is returning to the Marvel universe in Deadpool & Wolverine as Pyro, and he's thrilled that he finally gets to wear a costume and not regular clothes.

Article Summary Aaron Stanford's Pyro gets a comic-accurate costume in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Stanford reflects on simpler superhero film days and his old Pyro look.

Marvel's tight-lipped approach contrasts with Stanford's early X-Men years.

Deadpool & Wolverine carries high expectations after a lukewarm 2023 for Marvel.

We all know that Deadpool & Wolverine will make fun of the fact that Disney bought Fox and now owns the X-Men. We all saw the crumbling logo, and the sense of humor aligns with what we have come to expect from these films. The other thing you can get if you dive into that rabbit hole is years of movies with characters ranging from iconic to the unknown. Marvel has been keeping who is appearing in this film close to their chest, sort of, but they are starting to reveal things. In one of the first trailers, fans of X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand would recognize Aaron Stanford as Pyro making his return to the Marvel universe. Stanford is in a unique position in that he can talk about being in the film a little bit but still has to remain quiet on major plot points. However, there was one thing that Stanford could talk about: Pyro's new look. The two X-Men movies he starred in were during the era when superhero movies were still a little ashamed of their comic book origins, but that is very much not the case anymore, and that is reflected in costumes. Stanford never got a costume, and he explained to Entertainment Weekly how a costume made all the difference in the world.

"I was just very happy to even have a costume," Stanford explained. "In the original X-Men films, Pyro gets really shortchanged in terms of a costume. In X2, we start off with Pyro in Xavier's School for Gifted Mutants. The SWAT team bursts in in the middle of the night, and we have to flee. So, for half the movie, I'm in my jammies. I never got the cool leather, tactical suit that all the X-Men wear. And in X3, I was just dressed in an ensemble from Hot Topic, basically. So to have him be in a proper superhero costume that was actually taken from the comics themselves was very cool."

Another thing that Stanford didn't really get to experience back in the early 2000s was the concept of Marvel Snipers and people being so obsessed with spoilers. The way we cover movies has changed greatly in the last eighteen years between the release of X-Men: The Last Stand and Deadpool & Wolverine. Superheros were also just starting to take over the market, so the expectations weren't quite as high, and Stanford explained how aware he was of those expectations. He explained, "But it also keeps me rigorously focused on the highest standards for this movie because it brings the highest expectations. With a movie like this, where people seem to be letting us know they intend to show up, I want to make sure that we build the most joyous, rollicking good time in the theaters that we possibly could."

Deadpool & Wolverine somehow ended up with some very high expectations. It's the first theatrical release after Marvel underperformed at the box office overall in 2023. It's also the first time the Fox characters will be the focus of the film. The early projections look very positive so far, but we'll have to see how this pans out later this month.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date—Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to—Fuck. Synopses are so fucking stupid.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce, with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

