Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: ella mccay, james l brooks

Ella McCay: Politics And Family Don't Mix In The Official Trailer

Family and politics don't mix in the official trailer, poster, and seven new images from Ella McCay, the new film from writer and director James L. Brooks.

Article Summary The official trailer for Ella McCay reveals a dramatic mix of family struggles and political ambition.

James L. Brooks directs this original film, marking a rare non-franchise release from 20th Century Studios.

Set for a December 12 theatrical debut, Ella McCay lands amid stiff holiday box office competition.

The film's awards season timing signals high hopes for both critical and audience buzz this winter.

If there is one thing that absolutely does not mix, it's family and politics. That appears to be part of the plot of Ella McCay, the new film from writer and director James L. Brooks. This is a rare theatrical release from 20th Century Studios that isn't connected to any established IP and has the type of concept that screams awards season, so the early December theatrical release absolutely tracks. The only problem with an early December release is that Disney itself has a bunch of big releases that will be in theaters right around that time. Zootopia 2 currently has an November 26th release date while Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released on December 19th, not to mention the other films from other studios. However, this is also the sort of movie that screams Christmas Day movie, so maybe this one finds an audience later in the month if it can't right out of the gate. We got the official trailer for Ella McCay along with a poster and seven new images.

Ella McCay: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Academy Award winning writer/director James L. Brooks comes Ella McCay. Arriving only in theaters December 12.

An idealistic young woman juggles her family and work life in a comedy about the people you love and how to survive them. Ella McCay features an all-star cast including Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Fearn, Rebecca Hall, Julie Kavner, Becky Ann Baker, Joey Brooks with Albert Brooks and Woody Harrelson. The film is produced by James L. Brooks, p.g.a., Richard Sakai, p.g.a., Julie Ansell, p.g.a., Jennifer Brooks.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!