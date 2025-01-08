Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: companion

Companion: A Huge Spoiler Is In The Official Trailer For Some Reason

Warner Bros. apparently left all of their brain cells in 2024 because the official trailer for Companion spoils what appears to be one of the big twists.

Did studios leave all of their brain cells in 2024? Yesterday, Universal was a bunch of dummies and posted the transformation scene from Wolf Man, and today, Warner Bros. has shared the official trailer for Companion, which spoils what we can only assume is one of the big twists of the film. Director and writer Drew Hancock must be pissed because he was very proud of the fact that no one saw most of the twists coming, and, to be frank, no one would have seen this one coming from the first teaser. So, if you're planning on seeing this movie, don't watch the official trailer because Warner Bros. decided to be stupid and spoil at least some of the film for you. The new poster and three new images don't give the game away, so feel free to check those out below; the early reactions for this one are trending positive, so if you're on the fence, pretend this trailer didn't happen.

Companion: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

New Line Cinema—the studio that brought you The Notebook—and the unhinged creators of Barbarian cordially invite you to experience a new kind of love story…

Written and directed by Drew Hancock (My Dead Ex, Suburgatory), Companion stars Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets, The Boogeyman), Jack Quaid (The Boys, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Lukas Gage (Smile 2, Dead Boy Detectives), Megan Suri (Never Have I Ever, It Lives Inside), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows, Blue Beetle) and Rupert Friend (High Desert, Asteroid City). The film is produced by the filmmakers behind Barbarian—Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, Zach Cregger, and Roy Lee. The executive producers are Tracy Rosenblum and Jamie Buckner.

New Line Cinema presents A BoulderLight Pictures Production, In Association With Vertigo Entertainment/Subconscious: Companion. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on January 31, 2025.

