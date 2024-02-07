Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a quiet place, A Quiet Place: Day One, paramount

A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer Drops Online, Film Out June 28th

The first trailer and poster for A Quiet Place: Day One were released this morning. The film opens in theaters on June 28th.

A Quiet Place: Day One has been in development for quite some time, but it is coming on June 28th. The first trailer for the prequel dropped today. Starring Lupita Nyong'o (Us), Joseph Quinn ("Stranger Things"), Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part 2), and Alex Wolff (Hereditary), the film is written and directed by Michael Sarnoski. Sarnoski broke the story with franchise creator John Krasinski, who produces alongside Andrew From, Michael Bay, and Brad Fuller. I think the funniest thing about this drop is that they also released the official synopsis, which reads as follows: Experience the day the world went quiet. Which we have? In the first two films? I would have worded that differently. Watch the trailer below.

A Quiet Place: Day One Expands The World

A Quiet Place: Day One is the third film in the franchise. The first two were directed by John Krasinski and starred himself, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe. They were huge successes at the box office, combining to gross over $600 million at the box office. A third film is also in development, tentatively also being directed by Krasinski.

The poster for the film was also released.

I will never forget attending the first film's press screening for two reasons. First, it was one of the first I ever got invited to, and it meant a lot to me. Second, someone brought a baby to the film. So, you can imagine how that affected the viewing experience. Still, I had such a good time with it, and I still love that closing shot so much that I was pumped when the sequel was announced. Part two was a bit underwhelming, and then for Paramount to turn around and try to turn this into a franchise seems like a terrible idea. I could be wrong, and this could be fantastic. I just don't know. They are even offering text updates on the film, which feels weird.

A Quiet Place: Day One opens in theaters on June 28th.

