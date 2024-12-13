Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, emily blunt, film, the devil wears prada, the devil wears prada 2

Emily Blunt Addresses Her Potential Return for The Devil Wears Prada 2

Emily Blunt shares a hopeful update about a sequel to the popular 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada and if she'd be interested in returning.

The film The Devil Wears Prada, released in 2006, follows the story of Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway), a young journalist who lands a job as the assistant to the formidable Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the editor-in-chief of the high-fashion magazine Runway. The movie explored a heightened cutthroat world of fashion journalism, and the personal sacrifices Andrea had to make to keep up with Miranda's demanding expectations. And as a result of its cumulative strengths, it earned over $300 million, several award nods, and a faithful following.

Emily Blunt Offers Fans a Hopeful Update About The Devil Wears Prada 2

Earlier this year, it was then reported that a potential sequel was in the early stages of development at Disney, with little information about what the next chapter would entail (in terms of returning cast and plot). That being said, Emily Blunt, who played Miranda's loyal assistant Emily Charlton in the original film, carefully insinuated that there are currently conversations happening about the original cast returning in some capacity. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Blunt addressed the possibility of returning to the franchise, telling the publication, "There are rumblings. There is stuff churning around. But I don't know if I can confirm anything. But we would all be delighted."

While there haven't been any major announcements or confirmation regarding its status since the initial conversation happened in July of 2024, Blunt's overt enthusiasm about returning is probably the most promising update that longtime fans could hope for. Because, if things do pan out this way, the return of The Devil Wears Prada is sure to charm its established audience once again as it tackles more modernized challenges of the fashion industry and the enduring legacy of Miranda Priestly. But what are your thoughts about a return including Blunt, Streep, and Hathaway? Let us know in the comments below.

