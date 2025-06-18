Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, emily blunt, film, the devil wears prada

Emily Blunt Says The Devil Wears Prada Sequel Will Film in July

After years of waiting, Emily Blunt confirms that the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is expected to head into production this July.

Article Summary Emily Blunt confirms The Devil Wears Prada sequel begins filming in July, nearly 20 years after the original.

Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway are expected to reprise their iconic roles in the new movie.

Plot details for the sequel remain under wraps, and Blunt admits she hasn't yet read the script.

The original film saw huge box office success and remains a pop culture favorite for its fashion and satire.

A sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is officially in the works, nearly 20 years after the original film debuted. And while many have been waiting for news about what the next chapter entails (and when it should be expected to drop), Emily Blunt recently confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that filming is expected to begin in July. But there's one catch: she hasn't read a script yet. "It's so weird, I haven't even read a script," Blunt admitted to the outlet. "I don't know. I'm just like, 'Where is she?' I don't know."

The Devil Wears Prada Legacy, Box Office, and Expected Sequel Cast

While the project's announcement came earlier this June, plot details remain under wraps, and the script appears to still be in development. Still, the news has sparked interest, especially with Blunt, Anne Hathaway, and Meryl Streep reportedly returning to reprise their roles. Released in 2006 and based on Lauren Weisberger's bestselling novel, The Devil Wears Prada followed recent college graduate Andy Sachs (Hathaway) as she lands a job working for influential fashion editor Miranda Priestly (Streep).

The story chronicled Andy's personal and professional challenges in a high-pressure, image-driven workplace. Blunt played Miranda's first assistant, Emily Charlton, whose dry humor and sharp delivery added to the film's competitive dynamic. The movie was a commercial success, earning over $326 million globally, and received generally positive reviews for its performances and satirical tone. Streep's portrayal of Miranda even earned her an Academy Award nomination, and the film has remained part of pop culture in the years since its release.

Exactly what the sequel will explore is still unclear. With nearly two decades between films, the follow-up could address the changing media landscape, the rise of digital fashion, or entirely new power structures within the industry. While the creative direction may still be in flux, Blunt's update suggests that production is moving forward, albeit on a somewhat unconventional timeline. As she and others prepare to step back into familiar roles, fans will have to wait to see where these characters are headed next.

What do you expect from The Devil Wears Prada sequel?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!