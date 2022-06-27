Emma Roberts Has Reportedly Joined the Cast of Madame Web

The Sony universe of Marvel movies continues to grow. We got a sequel to Venom last year that was a lot better than it had any right to be; Morbius is coming back to theaters for some reason that is a mystery to scientists, and Kraven the Hunter is well into production. We found out that Madame Web would be played by Dakota Johnson at the beginning of February, with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, and Celeste O'Conner all joining the cast. The cast continues to add some great names, and according to Deadline, the latest to join is American Horror Story alumni Emma Roberts. Much like the other additions to the cast, we don't know who Roberts will be playing, and Sony isn't commenting on the casting. Unlike Kraven the Hunter, which did have some unknown character additions to the cast, we know who a decent portion of the cast is playing. That is very much not the case here. Of all the projects to play extremely close to the chest, it is fascinating that Madame Web is the project that Sony has chosen.

Madame Web is a character that most casual fans of Marvel have probably never heard of. Still, if the success of Guardians of the Galaxy taught us anything, it's that with an excellent creative team, you can make audiences care about the most obscure properties known to man. Madame Web was created by writer Dennis O'Neil and artist John Romita Jr. in November of 1980. She first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #210. Madame Web's real name is Cassandra Webb, and she was born in Salem, Oregon. She is often depicted as an old woman who is blind and paralyzed but who also has powerful telepathic abilities. Technically, she is a mutant which is something that Sony can't use in their universe since that is a Disney-owned property, so it's going to be interesting to see what direction they end up going with her.