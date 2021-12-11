Escape From L.A. Hits 4K Blu-ray On February 22nd

Escape From L.A. is getting a basic 4K release from Paramount. A year after Scream Factory released a special edition Blu-ray of the film, Paramount will release the 4K version with nothing else but the movie on the disc. The sequel to the classic Escape From New York, this film released in 1996 and was not as well-received by fans. However, it is way better than anyone remembers. That Scream Factory disc is awesome and has a bunch of cool features on it. This…well, you can see for yourself down below.

Escape From LA 4K Release Details

"Snake is back! Kurt Russell rejoins filmmakers John Carpenter and Debra Hill to do to Los Angeles what they did to the Big Apple in Escape From New York – with even more futuristic thrills and big action! Into the 9.6-quaked Los Angeles of 2013 comes Snake Plissken (Russell). His job: wade through L.A.'s ruined landmarks to retrieve a doomsday device. Don't miss the excitement as Snake surfs Wilshire Blvd., shoots hoops at the Coliseum, dive bombs the Happy Kingdom theme park, and mixes it up with a wild assortment of friends and foes, including Stacy Keach, Steve Buscemi, Bruce Campbell, Peter Fonda, George Corraface, Cliff Robertson and Pam Grier. Escape From L.A. is a "go-for-broke action extravaganza" (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun Times)!"

And here is the Special Features list:

And here are the specs for the disc.

DOLBY VISION PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Optional English SDH, French, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles for the main feature

While not held in as high regard as the first film at all, it is still an excellent action film. John Carpenter and Debra Hill are one of the best pairings in cinematic history, and Escape From L.A. is one of their forgotten gems. Yes, it is very 90's, but that also works in its favor. Russell is great yet again as Snake, and it is just a really great watch. It is a shame that they are not putting anything on this disc features-wise, but for those that want the film on 4K, grab this on February 22nd.