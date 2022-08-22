E.T. Gets A Special Edition 4K Gift Set Release For November

E.T. recently returned to theaters to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film's release, and a new gift set will also come out in time for the holidays. The set will include the movie on 4K Blu-ray, a metal tin lunch box, a Thermos, a making of the film booklet, and a certificate of authenticity for some reason. The film will also have a regular 4K release as well the same day, November 1st. This is the second time E.T. has seen a release on 4K, and the 35th anniversary set included the same book. It looks like the disc release will remain the same, so if you already have that, you would only be buying this for the lunch box and Thermos.

E.T. Comes Home Again

"Relive the adventure and magic in one of the most beloved motion pictures of all-time, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, from Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg. Captivating audiences of all ages, this timeless story follows the unforgettable journey of a lost alien and the 10 – year old boy he befriends. Join Elliott (Henry Thomas), Gertie (Drew Barrymore) and Michael (Robert MacNaughton) as they come together to help E.T/ find his way back home. E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial is one of the great American films (Leonard Maltin) that forever belongs in the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere."

Here is what was included feature-wise on that original release for an idea of what we may see here. Nothing is confirmed at this time.

The E.T. Journals – Retrace the day-to-day experience of creating E.T from never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage shot by Academy Award®-winning cinematographer John Toll.

Steven Spielberg & E.T. – Watch an interview with Steven Spielberg as he reflects back on the film and discusses his experience working with the actors, as well as his overall and current perspective on E.T.

The Music of the film: A Discussion with John Williams – Interviews and footage focused on the long-standing relationship between John Williams and Steven Spielberg.

Designs, Photographs, and Marketing of E.T Designs by Production Illustrator Ed Verreaux Designs by Carlo Rambaldi Spaceship Designs by Ralph McQuarrie Designs by Production Illustrator Ed Verreaux Production Photographs

Marketing E.T. A Look Back – A special insider's look into the making of E.T. featuring interviews with Steven Spielberg, the cast, and others intimately involved with the film.

The Reunion – The cast and filmmaker reunite to discuss their thoughts on the impact of the film.

The 20th Anniversary Premiere – Composer John Williams played the score of the film live at the Shrine Auditorium for the re-release premiere of E.T. This featurette gives us a behind-the-scenes look at this presentation.

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer