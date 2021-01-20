Everything Coming To Disney+ In February: The Muppet Show!

The list of entertainment coming to Disney+ in February has been released, and the most important one is this: all five seasons of The Muppet Show. Who cares what else is coming? This is all that matters, and everything is already getting better for the world, and it has only been two hours since…well, you know. More WandaVision episodes come every week, and the Cheaper By The Dozen remake and sequel are also here. Take a look at the full list below.

Disney+ Adds In February: The Complete List

February 5 (Library Titles) Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down Magic

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7)

February 5 (Disney+ Originals) WandaVision – New Episode

WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is the head writer.

February 12 (Library Titles) Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (s1)

Marvel's Behind the Mask

Inside Pixar: Portraits – Second Batch

A documentary series of personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios.

February 19 (Library Titles) The Book of Life

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

The Muppet Show (s1)

The Muppet Show (s2)

The Muppet Show (s3)

The Muppet Show (s4)

The Muppet Show (s5)

February 19 (Disney+ Originals) Flora & Ulysses – Film Premiere

Disney's Flora & Ulysses is a delightful comedy-adventure based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers, which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora's life–and her outlook–forever.

February 26 (Library Titles) Car Sos (s8)

Disney Channel Games 2008 (s1)

Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris

Disney Pair of Kings (s1)

Disney Pair of Kings (s2)

Disney Pair of Kings (s3)

Disney Roll it Back (s1)

Disney's American Dragon: Jake Long (s1)

Disney's American Dragon: Jake Long (s2)

Mickey Go Local (s1)

Okavango: River of Dreams

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

February 26 (Disney+ Originals) Myth: A Frozen Tale – Premiere

In an enchanted forest outside of Arendelle, a family sits down for a bedtime story and is transported to a vibrant and mystical world where the elemental spirits (inspired by Disney's global phenomenon, Frozen 2) come to life, and the myth of their past and future is revealed.

