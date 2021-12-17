Everything That Is Coming To Hulu In January 2022

Hulu begins the new year in January by adding a ton of new anime and next day premieres of series like The Bachelor, the new Joe Millionaire, the final season of This Is Us, and a ton of films like the Sex in the City movies, Commando, Panic Room, and more. The biggest add is the debut of How I Met Your Father with Hilary Duff. Check out all of the new things coming to Hulu next month below.

Hulu Adds For January

January 1

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Anniversary Special

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Fox's New Year's Eve Live 2022, Part 1

Fox's New Year's Eve Live 2022, Part 2

Black Ink Crew: Complete Season 4

The Challenge: Complete Season 33

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 1

RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 8

Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1

Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1

10, 000 BC (2008)

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

A Soldier's Story (1984)

Alfie (2004)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Amistad (1997)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Astro Boy (2009)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2010)

Charlie's Angels (2000)

The Collection (2012)

Commando (1985)

Coneheads (1993)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Crime Story (2021)

Date Night (2010)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

The Duchess (2008)

Dunston Checks In (1996)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Falling for Figaro (2021)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2006)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Fred Claus (2007)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Gimme Shelter (2014)

The Haunting (1999)

Head of State (2003)

Heartburn (1986)

Hidalgo (2004)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

Hugo (2011)

The Impossible (2012)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

The King of Comedy (1983)

Labios Rojos (2011)

Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Lifeguard (1976)

Look Who's Talking Too (1990)

Look Who's Talking Now (1993)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Machinist (2004)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Holland's Opus (1996)

New Year's Eve (2011)

Nick of Time (1995)

Norm of the North (2016)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Open Range (2003)

Ordinary People (1980)

Panic Room (2002)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paycheck (2003)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Phenomenon (1996)

Prophecy (1979)

Real Genius (1985)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

The Sandlot (1993)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Seven (1995)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sinister (2012)

The Soloist (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

The Squid And The Whale (2005)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

Sydney White (2007)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

The Three Stooges (2012)

The Two Faces Of January (2014)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What About Bob? (1991)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

When In Rome (2010)

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)

Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling (2009)

Wuthering Heights (2003)

January 2

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married (2007)

January 3

Next Level Chef: Series Premiere

The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)

January 4

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 26 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady: Series Premiere

Kenan: Season 2 Premiere

January 5

Abbot Elementary: Season 1 Returns

Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere

This Is Us: Season 6 Premiere

January 6

Black-ish: Season 8 Premiere

I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 Premiere

January 7

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31

Survivor: Complete Season 37

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Hulu Series Premiere

Women of the Movement: Series Premiere

Pharma Bro (2021)

January 9

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11

January 10

The Golden Palace: Complete Series

Call Me Kat: Season 2 Premiere

Pivoting: Series Premiere

Ailey (2021)

Black Bear (2020)

January 11

I'm Your Man (2021)

January 13

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Hulu Season 2 Premiere (Sub)

My Best Friend's Girl (2008)

January 14

Sex Appeal (2022)

Bergman Island (2021)

January 15

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B

Bad Rap (2016)

Main Street (2010)

Marjorie Prime (2017)

Rewind (2019)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Sprinter (2018)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

January 17

Georgetown (2021)

January 18

How I Met Your Father: Hulu Two-Episode Series Premiere

January 19

Darwin's Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

January 20

The Estate (2020)

January 21

Single Drunk Female: Hulu Series Premiere

January 22

American Night (2021)

January 25

Promised Land: Series Premiere

January 26

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)

January 27

Mayday (2021)

January 28

Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere

January 29

Stop and Go (2021)

January 30

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4

Small Engine Repair (2021)

January 31

Monarch: Series Premiere