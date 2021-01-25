Everything Coming To Netflix In February

Netflix will add a plethora of content in the shortest month of the year, as yet another mix of classic content and originals will hit the streaming service. Movie ads will include Beverly Hills Ninja, The Conjuring 1 & 2, Inception, Shutter Island, My Best Friend's Wedding, and Our Idiot Brother. The big Netflix Original for the month is the third To All The Boys film, hitting the service a couple of days before Valentine's Day. A new Tiffany Haddish comedy special comes at the beginning of the month, and Good Girls Season 3 comes mid-month. You can see the full list below.
Netflix Ads In February 2021
February 1:
The Bank Job
Beverly Hills Ninja
Eat Pray Love
Inception
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
The Patriot
Rocks
Shutter Island
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1–2
Zathura
February 2:
Kid Cosmic
Mighty Express: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Season 2
February 3:
All My Friends Are Dead
Black Beach
Firefly Lane
February 5:
Hache: Season 2
Invisible City
The Last Paradiso
Little Big Women
Malcolm & Marie- Netflix Original
Space Sweepers
Strip Down, Rise Up
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity
February 6:
The Sinner: Jamie
February 8:
iCarly: Seasons 1–2
War Dogs
February 10:
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
February 11:
Capitani
Layla Majnun
Middle of Nowhere
Red Dot
Squared Love
February 12:
Buried by the Bernards
Nadiya Bakes
Hate by Dani Rovira
To All the Boys: Always and Forever (February 12) Netflix Original
Xico's Journey
February 13:
Monsoon
February 15:
The Crew
February 16:
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
Good Girls: Season 3
February 17:
Behind Her Eyes
Hello, Me!
MeatEater: Season 9, Part 2
February 18:
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan
February 19:
I Care a Lot
Tribes of Europa
February 20:
Classmates Minus
February 21:
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
February 23:
Brian Regan: On the Rocks
Pelé
February 24:
Canine Intervention
Ginny & Georgia
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
February 25:
Geez & Ann
High-Rise Invasion
Caught by a Wave
No Escape
Our Idiot Brother
February 26:
Crazy About Her