Everything Coming To Netflix In February

Netflix will add a plethora of content in the shortest month of the year, as yet another mix of classic content and originals will hit the streaming service. Movie ads will include Beverly Hills Ninja, The Conjuring 1 & 2, Inception, Shutter Island, My Best Friend's Wedding, and Our Idiot Brother. The big Netflix Original for the month is the third To All The Boys film, hitting the service a couple of days before Valentine's Day. A new Tiffany Haddish comedy special comes at the beginning of the month, and Good Girls Season 3 comes mid-month. You can see the full list below.

Netflix Ads In February 2021

February 1:

The Bank Job

Beverly Hills Ninja

Eat Pray Love

Inception

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend's Wedding

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

The Patriot

Rocks

Shutter Island

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1–2

Zathura

February 2:

Kid Cosmic

Mighty Express: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Season 2

February 3:

All My Friends Are Dead

Black Beach

Firefly Lane

February 5:

Hache: Season 2

Invisible City

The Last Paradiso

Little Big Women

Malcolm & Marie- Netflix Original

Space Sweepers

Strip Down, Rise Up

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

February 6:

The Sinner: Jamie

February 8:

iCarly: Seasons 1–2

War Dogs

February 10:

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

February 11:

Capitani

Layla Majnun

Middle of Nowhere

Red Dot

Squared Love

February 12:

Buried by the Bernards

Nadiya Bakes

Hate by Dani Rovira

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (February 12) Netflix Original

Xico's Journey

February 13:

Monsoon

February 15:

The Crew

February 16:

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Good Girls: Season 3

February 17:

Behind Her Eyes

Hello, Me!

MeatEater: Season 9, Part 2

February 18:

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

February 19:

I Care a Lot

Tribes of Europa

February 20:

Classmates Minus

February 21:

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

February 23:

Brian Regan: On the Rocks

Pelé

February 24:

Canine Intervention

Ginny & Georgia

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

February 25:

Geez & Ann

High-Rise Invasion

Caught by a Wave

No Escape

Our Idiot Brother

February 26:

Crazy About Her