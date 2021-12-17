Everything Coming To Netflix In January 2022
Netflix is going to be adding a ton of new content in the first month of 2022, though arguably the biggest and most important is the fourth and final season of Ozark. The one to watch out for, though, is The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window with Kristen Bell. Add in a plethora of feature films and other debuts, and you have a giant month here. Check out the full list down below.
Netflix Adds In January
Available 1/1
Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — NETFLIX FILM
The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
300
1BR
Annie (1982)
Big Fish
Braveheart
Cadillac Records
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Doing Hard Time
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight To Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
Free Willy
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl, Interrupted
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla (1998)
Gremlins
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
Hook
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Man
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Interview with the Vampire
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda
Linewatch
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Lost Boys
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
The Patriot
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Stand by Me
Superman Returns
Taxi Driver
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Town
Troy
True Grit (2010)
The Wedding Singer
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woo
Avail. 1/4/22:
Action Pack
Avail. 1/5/22:
Four to Dinner
Rebelde
Avail. 1/6/22:
The Club: Part 2– NETFLIX SERIES
The Wasteland
Avail. 1/7/22:
Hype House
Johnny Test: Season 2
Avail. 1/10/22:
Undercover: Season 3
Avail. 1/11/22:
Dear Mother
Avail. 1/12/22:
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 1/13/22:
Brazen
Chosen
The Journalist
Photocopier
Avail. 1/14/22:
After Life: Season 3
Archive 81
BLIPPI: ADVENTURES
BLIPPI'S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT
The House
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
This Is Not a Comedy
Avail. 1/16/22:
Phantom Thread
Avail. 1/17/22:
After We Fell
Avail. 1/18/22:
Mighty Express: Train Trouble
Avail. 1/19/22:
El marginal: Season 4
Heavenly Bites: Mexico
Juanpis González – The Series
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3
Avail. 1/20/22:
Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream
The Royal Treatment
Avail. 1/21/22:
American Boogeywoman
Munich – The Edge of War
My Father's Violin
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2
Summer Heat
That Girl Lay Lay
Avail. 1/24/22:
Three Songs for Benazir
Avail. 1/25/22:
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 1/27/22:
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery
Angry Birds: Summer Madness
Feria: The Darkest Light
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Home Team
In From the Cold
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — NETFLIX SERIES
COMING SOON, NO DATE CONFIRMED
All of Us Are Dead
I Am Georgina
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein