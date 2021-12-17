Everything Coming To Netflix In January 2022

Netflix is going to be adding a ton of new content in the first month of 2022, though arguably the biggest and most important is the fourth and final season of Ozark. The one to watch out for, though, is The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window with Kristen Bell. Add in a plethora of feature films and other debuts, and you have a giant month here. Check out the full list down below.

Netflix Adds In January

Available 1/1

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — NETFLIX FILM

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

300

1BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight To Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Troy

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo

Avail. 1/4/22:

Action Pack

Avail. 1/5/22:

Four to Dinner

Rebelde

Avail. 1/6/22:

The Club: Part 2– NETFLIX SERIES

The Wasteland

Avail. 1/7/22:

Hype House

Johnny Test: Season 2

Avail. 1/10/22:

Undercover: Season 3

Avail. 1/11/22:

Dear Mother

Avail. 1/12/22:

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/13/22:

Brazen

Chosen

The Journalist

Photocopier

Avail. 1/14/22:

After Life: Season 3

Archive 81

BLIPPI: ADVENTURES

BLIPPI'S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT

The House

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

This Is Not a Comedy

Avail. 1/16/22:

Phantom Thread

Avail. 1/17/22:

After We Fell

Avail. 1/18/22:

Mighty Express: Train Trouble

Avail. 1/19/22:

El marginal: Season 4

Heavenly Bites: Mexico

Juanpis González – The Series

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3

Avail. 1/20/22:

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream

The Royal Treatment

Avail. 1/21/22:

American Boogeywoman

Munich – The Edge of War

My Father's Violin

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2

Summer Heat

That Girl Lay Lay

Avail. 1/24/22:

Three Songs for Benazir

Avail. 1/25/22:

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 1/27/22:

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery

Angry Birds: Summer Madness

Feria: The Darkest Light

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Home Team

In From the Cold

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — NETFLIX SERIES

COMING SOON, NO DATE CONFIRMED

All of Us Are Dead

I Am Georgina

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

