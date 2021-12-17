Everything Coming To Netflix In January 2022

Netflix is going to be adding a ton of new content in the first month of 2022, though arguably the biggest and most important is the fourth and final season of Ozark. The one to watch out for, though, is The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window with Kristen Bell. Add in a plethora of feature films and other debuts, and you have a giant month here. Check out the full list down below.

Netflix Adds In January

Available 1/1 Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — NETFLIX FILM The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 300 1BR Annie (1982) Big Fish Braveheart Cadillac Records Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) Doing Hard Time Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight To Save Her Daughter First Sunday Free Willy G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra Geronimo: An American Legend Ghosts of Girlfriends Past Girl, Interrupted The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) Godzilla (1998) Gremlins Happy Feet Hell or High Water Hook I Know What You Did Last Summer I Love You, Man I Still Know What You Did Last Summer Interview with the Vampire Just Go With It Kung Fu Panda Linewatch The Longest Yard (2005) The Lost Boys Midnight in Paris Monsters vs. Aliens Nacho Libre The NeverEnding Story Paranormal Activity The Patriot Road Trip Runaway Bride Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Stand by Me Superman Returns Taxi Driver Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990) Terminator 2: Judgment Day Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines Terminator Salvation The Town Troy True Grit (2010) The Wedding Singer Wild Wild West Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) Woo

Avail. 1/4/22: Action Pack Avail. 1/5/22: Four to Dinner Rebelde Avail. 1/6/22: The Club: Part 2– NETFLIX SERIES The Wasteland Avail. 1/7/22: Hype House Johnny Test: Season 2 Avail. 1/10/22: Undercover: Season 3 Avail. 1/11/22: Dear Mother Avail. 1/12/22: How I Fell in Love with a Gangster — NETFLIX FILM Avail. 1/13/22: Brazen Chosen The Journalist Photocopier

Avail. 1/14/22: After Life: Season 3 Archive 81 BLIPPI: ADVENTURES BLIPPI'S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT The House Riverdance: The Animated Adventure This Is Not a Comedy Avail. 1/16/22: Phantom Thread Avail. 1/17/22: After We Fell Avail. 1/18/22: Mighty Express: Train Trouble Avail. 1/19/22: El marginal: Season 4 Heavenly Bites: Mexico Juanpis González – The Series The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 Avail. 1/20/22: Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream The Royal Treatment

Avail. 1/21/22: American Boogeywoman Munich – The Edge of War My Father's Violin Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 Summer Heat That Girl Lay Lay Avail. 1/24/22: Three Songs for Benazir Avail. 1/25/22: Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 1/27/22:

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery Angry Birds: Summer Madness Feria: The Darkest Light Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness Home Team In From the Cold The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — NETFLIX SERIES COMING SOON, NO DATE CONFIRMED All of Us Are Dead I Am Georgina Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein