Everything Coming To Netflix In October 2020: Bly Manor, More

Netflix is really bringing it in October. Heavy hitters will join the service, including the highly anticipated The Haunting of Bly Manor, Emily in Paris, a new season of The 100, the final season of Schitt's Creek, and six more episodes of Unsolved Mysteries. New films include the Adam Sandler horror-comedy Hubie Halloween, Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of Chicago 7, the Rebecca remake starring Armie Hammer, and the anticipated kids film Over The Moon. Basically, you will get your money's worth from Netflix this month. Check out the full list of whats joining the service below.

Oct. 1

44 Cats (Season 2)

A.M.I. (2019)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

All Because of You (2020)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

An Ordinary Man (2017)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Black '47 (2018)

Cape Fear (1991)

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire (2019)

Carmen Sandiego (Season 3)

Code Lyoko (Seasons 1-4)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Evil (Season 1)

Familiar Wife (Season 1)

Fargo (1996)

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma

Free State of Jones (2016)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Gran Torino (2008)

Good Morning Verônica / Bom Dia, Verônica (Season 1)

Her (2013)

House of 1,000 Corpses (2003)

Human Nature (2019)

Hunt for Wilderpeople (2016)

I'm Leaving Now / Ya Me Voy (2018)

Poseidon (2006)

Secreto bien guardado (Season 1)

Stranger Than Fiction (2006)

Superman Returns (2006)

Sword Art Online (Season 3)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Outpost (2020)

The Parkers (Seasons 1-5)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The Prince and Me (2004)

The Unicorn (Season 1)

The Worst Witch (Season 4)

Troy (2004)

WarGames (1983)

We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018)

Yogi Bear (2010)

You Cannot Hide / No te puedes esconder (Season 1)

Oct. 2

A Chaster Marriage

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (2020)

Dick Johnson is Dead (2020)

Emily in Paris (Season 1) Netflix

Oloture (2019)

Serious Men (2020)

Song Exploder (Season 1)

The Binding (2020)

You've Got This / Ahí te encargo (2020)

Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020)

Oct. 4

Colombiana (2011)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (2020)

Pat a Pat Como (Season 1)

Qurious Como (Season 1)

Oct. 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019)

Saturday Church (2017)

StarBeam: Halloween Hero (2020)

Walk Away from Love (2017)

Oct. 7

Hubie Halloween (2020)

Schitt's Creek (Season 6)

To the Lake (Season 1)

Oct. 8

Palermo Hollywood (2004)

Tanda Tanya (2011)

The 100 (Season 7)

Oct. 9

Deaf U (Season 1)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 2)

Ginny Weds Sunny (2020)

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (2020)

The 40-Year-Old Version (2020)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Season 1) Netflix Original

Oct. 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 3)

Oct. 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (2020)

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (2020)

Oct. 14

Alice Junior (2019)

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (2020)

Moneyball (2011)

Oct. 15

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (2020)

Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)

Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis (2019)

Half & Half

Love Like the Falling Rain (2020)

One on One (Multiple Seasons)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers (Season 2, Part 1)

Rooting for Roona (2020)

Social Distance (Season 1)

Oct. 16

Dream Home Makeover (Season 1)

Grand Army (Season 1)

In a Valley of Violence (2016)

La Révolution (Season 1)

Someone Has to Die / Alguien tiene que morir

The Last Kids on Earth (Book 3)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) Netflix Original

Unfriended (2014)

Oct. 18

ParaNorman (2012)

Oct. 19

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2)

Oct. 20

Carol (2015)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (2020)

Oct. 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction (Season 3)

Rebecca (2020)

Oct. 22

Bending the Arc (2017)

Cadaver (2020)

The Hummingbird Project (2018)

Yes, God, Yes (2019)

Oct. 23

Barbarians (Season 1)

Move N

Over the Moon (2020) Netflix Original

Perdida (2018)

The Queen's Gambit (Season 1)

Oct. 27

Blood of Zeus (Season 1)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 4)

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score / Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada (2020)

Oct. 28

Holidate (2020)

Metallica Through The Never (2013)

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020)

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (2020)

Oct. 30

Bronx (2020)

His House (2020)

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 4)

Suburra: Blood on Rome (Season 3)

Oct. 31

The 12th Man (2017)