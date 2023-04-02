Evil Dead Rise: Does Sam Raimi Have Sequel Plans for Bruce Campbell? Is Bruce Campbell tugging at our heartstrings for an Ash Williams return in a future Evil Dead sequel after talking to Sam Raimi at SXSW?

With Fede Alvarez's 2013 soft reboot of Evil Dead and Lee Cronin's upcoming Evil Dead Rise coming to theaters on April 21st, original director Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell have been comfortable sitting on the sidelines as executive producers. Even after three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead on Starz! it seems like Raimi's getting that itch again and, this time, trying to take Campbell out of retirement to don the chainsaw again. While the actor declared he's physically retired from the role of Ash Williams following the TV series, Campbell provided a follow-up anecdote following a screening of the Cronin film at SXSW.

Is Bruce Campbell Teasing Unretirement from Ash in Future Evil Dead Film?

"Right after Evil Dead Rise screened at [SXSW], Sam Raimi sent me this pix with a cryptic note: "Hit the gym, lard ass,' Campbell tweeted. The promotional still is from the original 1981 film Evil Dead with Ash wielding an axe trying to fend off a deadite. Even if Campbell wasn't featured in the Alvarez film that starred Jane Levy, he did make a brief cameo at the end credits in the mostly silhouetted face before turning to the camera and saying, "Groovy." The actor also returned to reprise the character in 2022 Saber Interactive's Evil Dead: The Game, featuring characters from the films and TV series.

Campbell cited his body no longer being able to keep up with the physical demands of Ash. Then again, age also hasn't stopped the 80-year-old Harrison Ford from leading his fifth and final Indiana Jones film in the upcoming The Dial of Destiny. While Campbell rings in at 64 years of age, there are still many characters who can shoulder the action from the universe aside from the cast of Rise in Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan. AVED's Dana DeLorenzo has more than capable slapstick and action chops, and Levy's already soloed the Alvarez film. Give fans what they want for another Ash in a new franchise sequel, and he wouldn't have to lead.

Right after Evil Dead Rise screened at @sxsw, Sam Raimi sent me this pix with a cryptic note: "Hit the gym, lard ass." pic.twitter.com/4Y5XglGEV0 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) April 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet