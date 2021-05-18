Exclusive Clip and Interview: Dementia Part II Coming May 21

In this episode, Jason chats with Matt Mercer and Mike Testin, the writers and directors of Dementia Part II, which comes to theaters on May 21.

Dementia Part II tells the story of Matt Mercer's character Wendell, a parolee who takes a handyman job working for an old woman whose tasks get more and more dark and bizarre.

The background of the movie is as striking as the story. Explain the producers:

Dementia Part II was completed on a dare from conception to its world premiere screening at Cinepocalypse Film Festival by the writer/director team Matt Mercer and Mike Testin (The Salesman, Dementia) in just 5 weeks! Dementia Part II stars Matt Mercer (Contracted, Bliss, Beyond the Gates), Graham Skipper (Almost Human, Sequence Break, VFW), Najarra Townsend (Contracted, The Stylist), and Suzanne Voss (The Lords of Salem, Dementia).

The directors explain in the chat that such a schedule actually helped them develop new skills in creative planning and decision-making.

The producers passed along an exclusive clip from the film featuring Mercer and costar Najarra Townsend discussing the sanity of Mercer's new employer when they make a grisly discovery.

Check out the exclusive clip:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DementiaPartII 1080p H264 CLIP It Worked (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nvtz9nA1MnY)

Listen to the interview here:

Check out the trailer:

Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting will release the midnight horror film Dementia Part II in theaters on May 21, 2021, and on VOD, Digital HD, and DVD on June 1, 2021.

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts and editor of the Castle of Horror Anthology series. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His new horror series "Surf Mystic," under the pseudonym Peyton Douglas, debuted with the novel Night of the Book Man in 2020.