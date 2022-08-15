Ezra Miller Releases Statement, Confirms They Are "Seeking Treatment"

Since April 2020, actor Ezra Miller has been in and out of the headlines, with everything happening around them seemingly escalating to even more extremes. There has been a lot of speculation about what has been going on with the actor and pressure on studios like Warner Bros. to make some sort of statement about movies like The Flash, where Miller is the star. After many months of silence from Miller's team, Variety posted a statement from Miller's team saying that the actor was having a "crisis" and is "seeking treatment."

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller says. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

This is about the best outcome we all could have hoped for in terms of this whole thing moving forward. We aren't going to speculate about the nature of Miller's crisis or mental health issues, that is their business, and if they want to talk about it publicly, they can do so at their own discretion. While all of this has been happening very publicly, that doesn't mean that Miller doesn't deserve some privacy as they seek treatment for whatever happened in their life. As for The Flash and any other movies that Miller is involved with? It's all rather secondary to the physical, emotional, and mental health of another human being. That being said, Warner Bros. has not made a statement one way or another at the time of writing. The Flash is currently set to be released on June 23, 2023.