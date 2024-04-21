Posted in: Fantastic Four, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: Joseph Quinn, matt shakman, The Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: Joseph Quinn On Combatting "Superhero Fatigue"

When The Fantastic Four star Joseph Quinn was asked about superhero fatigue, he says "it feels like we want to get this right."

You can be the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe fan in the world, and there is still no denying that 2023 was an off-year for the brand. The box office and reviews were not good, and it looked like the studio everyone thought was too big to fail was rapidly approaching something that could be definitively called a "failure." 2024 is looking to be a rebound for the studio, and there are reports that everything is being retooled and that there will be cuts on films and shows. Beyond 2024, some massive movies are coming out, and one of them is The Fantastic Four. The first family of Marvel has been missing from the lineup since the beginning, as they were initially part of the 20th Century Fox. Still, they are finally bringing these iconic characters into the cinematic fold in 2025. We got the official cast announcement earlier this year. While people are excited, there is the ongoing conversation of "superhero fatigue: that has gotten even louder after Marvel's subpar 2023. Joseph Quinn is set to play Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and when he was asked about "superhero fatigue, he cited to Entertainment Weekly that the desire to get it "right" by everyone involved is the thing that could really make a difference.

"I think that with the story of the Fantastic Four, it feels like we want to get this right," Quinn said. "There are aspects of it that are very different to other Marvel films. That felt very compelling to me. And again, going back to who's involved, Matt, of course, the director, I think is brilliant, and the cast, and I've read it, and the script is brilliant. It's really brilliant. I'm delighted to have this opportunity."

Marvel became this big because they created heroes who felt both larger than life and simultaneously human and relatable. It focused on the protagonist and the hero above almost everything else [at least at the beginning of the MCU, one could argue that the thing that made Post-Endgame movies stumble is forgetting that connection to the character, but that is a different conversation]. The Fantastic Four are a family but are also people; as Quinn added, "Superhero movies are movies about people. And if we're invested in the people and the characters and the peril and the spectacle, then that's why people go to the theaters to watch films. We're not just in a penny; we're in for a pound with this one. We're going to go for it."

The Fantastic Four Are Taking Their Sweet Time

On Valentine's Day, Marvel Studios finally put all of us out of our collective misery and announced the cast of The Fantastic Four. The project was first announced in the summer of 2019, so people have wondered who would play Marvel's First Family since then. However, word finally came down, and we learned that the cast would include Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka the Thing). We also know that Matt Shakman is directing the project, and it currently has a release date of July 25, 2025, after some more release date shuffling that also occurred. In April of 2024, it was reported that Julia Garner had been cast as Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer.

