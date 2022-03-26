Extraction 2 Has Finished Filming, According To Chris Hemsworth

Extraction 2 has wrapped filming, according to a post by Chris Hemsworth on his Instagram page. "That's a wrap ! Another Extraction film down. Shaping up to be an epic franchise which has only been possible with the blood, sweet, tears and passion of our amazing cast and crew. Massive thankful to everyone who's been with us through this journey and cheers to many more, much love team. Can't wait for you all to see this one! @netflix @samhargrave @therussobrothers #extraction2" the star captioned a video he posted talking to the crew.

I Cannot Wait For Extraction 2

Starring Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, and David Harbour, first time director Sam Hargrave established himself as a budding star in the action genre with some of the best action sequences put on film in some time. It was a huge hit for Netflix, and now a franchise is coming out of it. The Russo Brothers will also be back to produce, and filming is obviously underway. A short scene that shows what happened after Tyler fell off the bridge at the end of the first film was shown in the first teaser for the movie during Netflix's TUDUM event, with the hero opening his eyes and the screen flashing #RAKELIVES on the screen. A fist-pumping moment for sure. Hemsworth then promised that if you enjoyed what he and Sam came up with for the first film, just wait.

The first Extraction featured some of the best action sequences in any film in a long time. The one-shot, 18-minute building escape/car chase was a marvel to behold, not to mention the brutality and emotion of the final firefight on the bridge scene. That will all be really hard to top, but with this creative team, I trust them. Hopefully, this will release before the end of 2022; I don't want to wait.