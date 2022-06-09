Ghostbusters Animated Film Announced, Alongside Fifth Live Action Film

Ghostbusters Day brought plenty of announcements, the biggest being that a big-screen animated film is on the horizon. That film joins the previously announced fifth live-action film in active development, announced back at CinemaCon in April. Jennifer Kluska and Chris Prynoski are directing the animated movie, written by Brenda Hsueh. This animated film will focus on new characters and will be separate from the new animated series announced for Netflix as well. "This was a passion project of my father's, and it's easy to understand why. The world of the unknown can only be properly explored through the limitless reach of animation," Jason Reitman said.

Lots and Lots Of Ghostbusters Heading Our Way

Jason Reitman also confirmed that he is indeed working on the fifth film in the live-action series and will be the "next chapter in the Spenger family story." It will also move the action back to New York, where we saw Winston driving Ecto-1 back at the end of Afterlife. All of these announcements were made for Ghostbusters Day at a special event.

I recently finally sat down to watch Afterlife, and this lifelong Ghostbusters fan was left a little cold by it. I loved the new cast, especially Mckenna Grace. When the old Busters walked on screen, the movie died for me. All of them felt so out of place; I kinda wished they were not there at all. I hope that Jason Reitman can further separate the franchise from them going forward and focus on this new generation, which is way more interesting than ever seeing Bill Murray strap on a proton pack ever again. No thanks. More on both these projects as we find them out.