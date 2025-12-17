Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: dracula, luc besson

Dracula: Official Trailer And Poster For Luc Besson's New Adaptation

Vertical Entertainment has released the official trailer for Luc Besson's new adaptation of Dracula, which will be released on February 6, 2026.

The film arrives stateside after premiering internationally, with a significant $53 million production budget.

Dracula faces stiff early-February box office competition, with multiple horror and genre movies releasing nearby.

Vertical launches a marketing push as the release window offers a chance for Dracula to find a domestic audience.

It's time for another Dracula adaptation, and as a former goth kid, I'm not mad about it. The thing about these infamous creatures is that the public domain means we can have so many different adaptations and twists on the source material without anyone needing to jump through hoops. It means that smaller productions have a chance to take a shot at the material, though the budget for the new adaptation from writer, producer, and director Luc Besson is anything but small. The reported budget is $53 million, which is nothing to sneeze at. International audiences got the chance to see this film over the summer this year, but the domestic distribution has taken a little longer to come together.

The release date, early February, isn't bad all things considered. We have spoken extensively about how mid-tier horror tends to do well in January, and this is pretty close. It's got some interesting competition, including the third film in the Strangers trilogy, Mamoru Hosoda's animated film Scarlet, and a few others. The week before the new Sam Raimi film Send Help opens, along with a new Jason Statham movie titled Shelter. There are a couple of horror[ish] movies opening right around that time, so not splitting the audience is going to be the difficult thing for this new Dracula film. The second week of February is pretty light on horror, so there is a window where the movie could find an audience. However, Vertical is going to have to hit the ground running with the marketing so domestic audiences know this exists. With the release of the trailer, poster, and an image today, it appears that the ground has been hit; now they need to run.

Dracula: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When a 15th-century prince (Caleb Landry Jones) witnesses the brutal murder of his wife (Zoë Bleu), he renounces God and damns heaven itself. Cursed with eternal life, he is reborn as Dracula, an immortal warlord who defies fate in a blood-soaked crusade to wrench his lost love back from death, no matter the cost. On the verge of reuniting, Dracula is hunted by a relentless priest (Christoph Waltz), sworn to end his immortal reign.

Dracula, written, directed & produced by Luc Besson, stars Caleb Landry Jones, Christoph Waltz, Zoë Bleu, Guillaume de Tonquedec, Matilda de Angelis, Ewens Abid, and Raphael Luce. Dracula will be released in theaters nationwide on February 6, 2026.

