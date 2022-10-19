Famous Monsters Purchased By Slipknot Frontman Corey Taylor

Famous Monsters of Filmland is the most iconic classic horror magazine, started by Forrest J. Ackerman in 1958, reporting on all of our favorite monsters and ghouls, and giving us Monster Kids our first interviews with our favorite stars. The magazine also was one of the first to really feature more behind-the-scenes looks and spotlight iconic special effects artists. The magazine sadly has been an annual publication since 2017, and I do not think an issue has been out in two years. That might be about to change. Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, no stranger to the horror world, has purchased the rights to Famous Monsters, with an eye to relaunching the magazine and expanding the reach of the brand and name itself.

Famous Monsters Deserves All This And More

"Our job is to build a foundation to bring Famous Monsters into the modern age, while also honouring the legacy that came before," Taylor tells Rolling Stone. "It's the whole reason that we were fans to begin with. It was the first real place where we, as horror nerds, could feel safe and feel connected feel like we weren't alone. The internet has made it easy for us to connect, so I want to kind of make this another viable place for them to come." He continues, "I've been writing my own scripts now for the last five, six years. And I'm trying to get some of my stuff into production right now. There's a handful that are very, very close. So anything that I put out is instantly going to get the Famous Monsters logo on it, just to build that brand recognition…I fucking hate that term 'brand,' but that's what it is."

What an exciting time! He also touches on making figures, and releasing digital copies of past issues, making sure they are preserved for all time. The sky really seems like the limit for Famous Monsters, and honestly, the brand deserves it. Us horror fans should honor the legacy of that magazine and what Ackerman accomplished with it always, and it feels like this is an opportunity to do so. Hell, Hollywood needs to take more notice as well. Hopefully, Taylor is able to bring the brand to new heights. I for one cannot wait to have the next issue in my hands.