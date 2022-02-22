Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: 18 Posters Trailer Thurs.

I'd like to congratulate Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore for accomplishing something rather extraordinary. That thing is that they released eighteen character posters and somehow missed one of the primary characters that are in this movie and were in the previous two films. We got a bunch of people no one has ever heard of getting their own poster, but when it comes to Katherine Waterston's Tina, despite being the lead female character and primary love interest for the first two movies, is nowhere to be seen. We know that the production behind this movie was a bit of a mess, but this seems a little ridiculous. The official Twitter account released all of the posters, including who these people are, because half of them are people we've never met before and also revealed that we're getting a new trailer on Thursday.

If there was ever a series that genuinely got left in the dust from COVID-19 delays and other behind-the-scenes issues, it would be this series. While the first movie was more or less well-received, the second got a critical mauling, and the fans didn't seem the like it that much either. The third movie, allegedly of five, was delayed for retooling. It went from bad to worse with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic halting production and Eddie Redmayne refusing to condemn J.K. Rowling's highly problematic TERF tweets and even defended her in the long run while Ezra Miller has been caught allegedly choking female fans. Eventually, they replaced Johnny Depp with Mad Mikkelsen while also snagging an April 2022 release date for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, but that hasn't stopped Rowling from being the worst on social media. They are indeed still making these, and we'll have to see if the third one gets a better critical and audience reception.

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches, and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

The film features an ensemble cast led by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything), two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law (Cold Mountain, The Talented Mr. Ripley), Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling & Steve Kloves, based upon a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. It will be released on April 15, 2022.