2 International Posters and Trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon

Raya and the Last Dragon is going to be an important movie for a bunch of reasons. The next Disney animated feature was always going to be a big deal because of the cast and the fact that we have our first Southeast Asian lead in a Disney film. Everything cultural about this movie was going to be a big deal regardless, but then COVID decided to come to the party. Now it's going to be a major animated production that was finished in the homes of the people making the film. If everything works and the movie is good, all signs look promising; that is a big deal. Finally, it's another of the hybrid releases that Disney is doing. Raya and the Last Dragon is getting a theatrical release and is coming out on PVOD on Disney+. If this movie does well, it could pave the way for the earlier in the year releases to go the same direction. IMP Awards got their hands on two new international posters, and we got a new international trailer with some new footage.

Raya and the Last Dragon, with Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada directing and Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing, stars Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of the intrepid warrior Raya; Awkwafina as the legendary dragon, Sisu; Gemma Chan as Raya's nemesis, Namaari; Daniel Dae Kim as Raya's visionary father, Benja; Sandra Oh as Namaari's powerful mother, Virana; Benedict Wong as Tong, a formidable giant; Izaac Wang as Boun, a 10-year-old entrepreneur; Thalia Tran as the mischievous toddler Little Noi; Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, Raya's best friend, and trusty steed; Lucille Soong as Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon; Patti Harrison as the chief of the Tail land; and Ross Butler as chief of the Spine land. It will be released in theaters and Disney+ Premiere Access on March 5th.