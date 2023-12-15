Posted in: MGM, Movies | Tagged: film, legally blonde, legally blonde 3, luke wilson, reese witherspoon

Legally Blonde 3 Script is Still Being Developed

One of the stars of the original Legally Blonde just revealed that there hasn't been any progress on the already-announced third film.

Last year, when news broke that a Legally Blonde 3 was coming, fans of the comedy franchise were ecstatic to know that Elle Woods would return for more pink fits and legal insight. Unfortunately, since then, there have been little to no updates about what we can expect or when we can expect it. So, does the cast have any additional insight? Well, not so much…

Legally Blonde 3 is Still Waiting for a Finalized Script

During a new interview with ComicBook, the film's original star, Luke Wilson, admitted, "There hasn't been [an update] since right around when [Reese Witherspoon] was talking about that. We had a Zoom meeting of everyone, all the characters, and it was just kind of fun to see everybody. But I don't know. I was kidding around when Barbie was such a big hit, saying that Legally Blonde was the OG. But I really haven't heard anything since then. I'd heard pretty much what everybody else had heard, that Mindy Kaling, I think, back then was working on trying to write a version of it…"

The Legally Blonde actor then went on to explain, "Reese is a very sharp person, so I think she really wants to get the perfect script, and I would bet they do get affected by Barbie being such a zeitgeist movie across not just the country but the world, so hopefully in a good way that'll inspire them to get the best script that they can."

The previous update Wilson was referring to? In a 2022 interview with Witherspoon, she shared, "I'm still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way. It's just like Top Gun. They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it. So definitely, [Top Gun] gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people [back] then… I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story."

Who here is hoping to see more Legally Blonde?

