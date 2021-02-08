King Kong 1976 Will Hit Blu-ray From Scream Factory On May 11th

King Kong 1976 was a huge deal when it was released. This was way before remake culture took over, and some saw it as sacrilege to redo such a classic and important film. What they realized when they watched it is that this film also was ground-breaking with its special effects, and features a really talented cast. Now a new generation can finally enjoy this film on Blu-ray, as Scream Factory will release it on May 11th. No special features are finalized yet, but they have already confirmed that both the theatrical and longer television cut will be included. You can see the cover for the release down below.

King Kong 1976 Is Better Than Most Remember

"The Petrox company's search for new oil reserves on a strange island unleashes a terror unseen by civilized man – KING KONG! The timeless story of a beauty (Jessica Lange, making her feature-film debut) and a beast comes to the screen in this ambitious production from Dino De Laurentiis. Charles Grodin is the scheming oil company shark out to exploit the giant beast to his fullest. And Jeff Bridges is the desperate hero, Jack Prescott, who attempts to wrest the beautiful heroine from King Kong's grasp. New York City trembles with each echoing footstep of the towering ape set loose in the streets!"

I am all in on this one; it cannot come soon enough. As a huge King Kong fan, this was the glaring hole in my Blu-ray collection and will take its proper place on that shelf in May. This was actually the first Kong film I saw when I was a kid, so it has held a special place in my heart since. Here's hoping that this one is loaded to the gills and given its proper due and respect as only Scream Factory can do.