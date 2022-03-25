Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: New Featurette, Posters

The Warner Bros. hype train for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has released some more new stuff, including a featurette focusing on, well, the beasts and some more posters. They were also released the day before writer J.K. Rowling got defended by pretty much the worst possible person you could have in your corner at present. So if there was ever a nail in the coffin as to whether or not this cast is going to be doing any sort of interviews or junkets, that person being in Rowling's corner, even if she doesn't want him, is pretty much the nail on the coffin. The two posters come from DBOX and Dolby Cinema, and Tina remains missing in action from the marketing.

If there were ever a series that genuinely got left in the dust from COVID-19 delays and other behind-the-scenes issues, it would be this series. While the first movie was more or less well-received, the second got a critical mauling, and the fans didn't seem the like it that much either. The third movie, allegedly of five, was delayed for retooling. It went from bad to worse with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic halting production and Eddie Redmayne refusing to condemn J.K. Rowling's highly problematic TERF tweets and even defended her in the long run while Ezra Miller has been caught allegedly choking female fans. Eventually, they replaced Johnny Depp with Mad Mikkelsen while also snagging an April 2022 release date for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, but that hasn't stopped Rowling from being the worst on social media. They are indeed still making these, and we'll have to see if the third one gets a better critical and audience reception.

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches, and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

The film features an ensemble cast led by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything), two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law (Cold Mountain, The Talented Mr. Ripley), Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling & Steve Kloves, based upon a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. It will be released on April 15, 2022.