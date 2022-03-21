Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – New IMAX Poster Released

Even though we're less than a month away from it getting released, Warner Bros. doesn't seem to be doing a lot of promotional work for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Surely, that has nothing to do with the fact that J.K. Rowling just won't stop tweeting and anyone who does interviews for this movie is going to ask the cast and crew for comments about Rowlings' views and they want to avoid that. Maybe, we don't know that for sure, but for a series based on one of the biggest book series of all time, no one is talking about this. We have a new poster from IMAX which features none of the cast members which also means they don't need to keep leaving Tina out of all the promotional material. We wonder why she was left out of the marketing.

If there were ever a series that genuinely got left in the dust from COVID-19 delays and other behind-the-scenes issues, it would be this series. While the first movie was more or less well-received, the second got a critical mauling, and the fans didn't seem the like it that much either. The third movie, allegedly of five, was delayed for retooling. It went from bad to worse with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic halting production and Eddie Redmayne refusing to condemn J.K. Rowling's highly problematic TERF tweets and even defended her in the long run while Ezra Miller has been caught allegedly choking female fans. Eventually, they replaced Johnny Depp with Mad Mikkelsen while also snagging an April 2022 release date for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, but that hasn't stopped Rowling from being the worst on social media. They are indeed still making these, and we'll have to see if the third one gets a better critical and audience reception.

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches, and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

The film features an ensemble cast led by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything), two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law (Cold Mountain, The Talented Mr. Ripley), Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling & Steve Kloves, based upon a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. It will be released on April 15, 2022.